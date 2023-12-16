The Appalachian State Mountaineers are expected to win their matchup against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 16, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+6.5) Over (41.5) Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread six times in 13 games.

Appalachian State is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have seen seven of its 13 games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 13.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Appalachian State contests.

The RedHawks have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The RedHawks have gone 9-3-0 ATS this year.

Miami (OH) is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

In the RedHawks' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Miami (OH) games this season is 1.0 more point than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Mountaineers vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.8 28.4 41 25.5 23 49 Miami (OH) 26.9 16.2 29.6 10.2 23 14

