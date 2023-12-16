How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 44th.
- The Mountaineers record 81.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 69.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
- Appalachian State has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.5).
- At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than away from home (67.7).
- In terms of total threes made, Appalachian State fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip in away games.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|W 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|W 111-35
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|W 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
