The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Appalachian State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 44th.

The Mountaineers record 81.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 69.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Appalachian State has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.5).

At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than away from home (67.7).

In terms of total threes made, Appalachian State fared better in home games last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule