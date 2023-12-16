Saturday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Gardner-Webb 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-10.8)

Appalachian State (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Gardner-Webb has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Appalachian State is 6-2-0. Both the Runnin' Bulldogs and the Mountaineers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (58th in college basketball) and allow 63.3 per contest (28th in college basketball).

The 43.8 rebounds per game Appalachian State accumulates rank 13th in the country, 8.4 more than the 35.4 its opponents grab.

Appalachian State knocks down 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

Appalachian State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11 (273rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.