The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts average only 0.4 more points per game (58) than the Tar Heels give up (57.6).

Western Carolina has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 57.6 points.

North Carolina's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58 points.

The Tar Heels average just 4.4 more points per game (68.3) than the Catamounts give up (63.9).

North Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Western Carolina has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Catamounts concede.

The Catamounts make 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 8.2 PTS, 47.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 47.5 FG% Jada Burton: 7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81) Audrey Meyers: 6.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule