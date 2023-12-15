North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wayne County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Duplin High School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Wayne High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dudley, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
