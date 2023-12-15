North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Warren County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Warren County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
