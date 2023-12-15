North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 15
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Union County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
