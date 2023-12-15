Teuvo Teravainen will be among those on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In eight of 29 games this season Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 19 Points 1 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

