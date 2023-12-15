North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Surry County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Wilkes High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
