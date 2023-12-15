Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and New York Knicks (13-10) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Jusuf Nurkic is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Suns' Last Game

The Suns lost their most recent game to the Nets, 116-112, on Wednesday. Devin Booker starred with 34 points, plus six rebounds and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 6 12 0 0 2 Kevin Durant 27 6 4 1 2 1 Jusuf Nurkic 15 22 3 0 2 0

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks dropped their most recent game to the Jazz, 117-113, on Wednesday. Julius Randle was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 32 12 6 1 1 2 Jalen Brunson 23 7 8 2 0 0 Donte DiVincenzo 21 7 1 4 0 4

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Nurkic puts up 12.2 points, 9.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Booker is putting up 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Eric Gordon is posting 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Knicks get 15 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Knicks get 19 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Josh Hart provides the Knicks 8.2 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker PHO 25 6.1 6.9 0.9 0.5 1.7 Julius Randle NY 26.3 9.8 5.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 13.7 10.7 3.8 0.7 1.3 0.6 Jalen Brunson NY 25.1 4 6.7 1.3 0.1 2.4 Kevin Durant PHO 17.7 3.1 3.2 0.4 0.9 1.3 RJ Barrett NY 16.9 4.4 2.1 0.4 0.2 1.3

