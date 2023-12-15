North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Stokes County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stokes High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.