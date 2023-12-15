Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Stanly County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Rowan High School at North Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: New London, NC

New London, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Randolph High School at Albemarle High School