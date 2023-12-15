Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Rockingham County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dalton McMichael High School at T Wingate Andrews High School