North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Randolph County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Grove High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Climax, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Randolph High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.