How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) aim to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts put up just 0.4 more points per game (58.0) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (57.6).
- Western Carolina has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 57.6 points.
- North Carolina has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Tar Heels put up 68.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 63.9 the Catamounts give up.
- North Carolina has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Catamounts give up.
- The Catamounts make 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Lexi Donarski: 10.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|L 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|L 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/15/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/31/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Carmichael Arena
