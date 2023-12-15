The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) aim to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up just 0.4 more points per game (58.0) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (57.6).

Western Carolina has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 57.6 points.

North Carolina has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.

The Tar Heels put up 68.3 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 63.9 the Catamounts give up.

North Carolina has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Western Carolina is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Catamounts give up.

The Catamounts make 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% more than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 70.8 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Lexi Donarski: 10.7 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

