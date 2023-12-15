Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Nash County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklinton High School at Nash Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Nash High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Roanoke Rapids, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at North Edgecombe High School