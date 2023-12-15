North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Nash County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklinton High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
