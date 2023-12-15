Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Jesper Fast to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fast stats and insights
- Fast has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.