North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Charter High School at Langtree Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Moresville, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
