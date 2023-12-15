There is high school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Statesville High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Charter High School at Langtree Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Moresville, NC

Moresville, NC Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A

Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Iredell High School at Alexander Central High School