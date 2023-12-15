The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) host the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime in their last outing.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 61.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-10).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 63.6% chance to win.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 93 (10th) Goals 89 (14th) 92 (19th) Goals Allowed 88 (15th) 21 (10th) Power Play Goals 22 (9th) 18 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over three times.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes create the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 93 this season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 92 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.

