The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (6-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSNO

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams posts 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Gordon Hayward puts up 13.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington puts up 14.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 30.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4 rebounds.

Terry Rozier posts 22.5 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's making 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Hornets Pelicans 113.6 Points Avg. 113.8 122.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 47.2% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.6% Three Point % 35.4%

