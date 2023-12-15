North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hoke County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hoke County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hoke County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoke County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
