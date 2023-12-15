North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Greene County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Pitt High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
