Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Gaston County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at Hunter Huss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at South Point High School