North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Gaston County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gaston High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
