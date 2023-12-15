The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 23.0 fewer points than the 88.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 7.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Mountaineers allow (66.6).

When Gardner-Webb scores more than 66.6 points, it is 0-3.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 35.6% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Mountaineers' 35.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Runnin' Bulldogs have conceded.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Anaya Harris: 4.8 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

