Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 15

5:55 PM ET on December 15 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Davie County High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15

7:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mocksville, NC

Mocksville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Mount Tabor High School