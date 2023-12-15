Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at West Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at South Davidson High School