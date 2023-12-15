North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cumberland County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian School at Freedom Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Baptist Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Forest Senior High School at E. E. Smith High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
