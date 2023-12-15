Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cumberland County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Christian School at Freedom Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 15

5:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Berean Baptist Academy at Greenfield School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Seventy- First High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Forest Senior High School at E. E. Smith High School