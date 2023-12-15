North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Craven County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Epiphany School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
