North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.