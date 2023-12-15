There is high school basketball action in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Carteret High School at Havelock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Havelock, NC

Havelock, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pamlico County High School at West Carteret High School