North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Camden County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Camden County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pasquotank County High School at Camden County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Camden, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
