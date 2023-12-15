North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.