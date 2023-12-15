Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
Can we count on Brady Skjei lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Skjei averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|24:20
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
