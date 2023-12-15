North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Avery County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Avery County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Avery County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosman High School at Avery County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Newland, NC
- Conference: Western Highlands 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
