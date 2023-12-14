How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow.
- UNC Asheville is 3-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
- East Tennessee State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Buccaneers average 59.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 53.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When East Tennessee State totals more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.
- UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Buccaneers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (35.2%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers allow.
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Lalmani Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
- Mallory Bruce: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 63-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Warren Wilson
|W 88-33
|Kimmel Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 59-48
|Ramsey Center
|12/14/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Kimmel Arena
