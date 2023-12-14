The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow.

UNC Asheville is 3-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Buccaneers average 59.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 53.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When East Tennessee State totals more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.

UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.

The Buccaneers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (35.2%).

The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers allow.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lalmani Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Mallory Bruce: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Jamaya Blanks: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

UNC Asheville Schedule