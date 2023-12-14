The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow.
  • UNC Asheville is 3-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • East Tennessee State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 59.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 53.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When East Tennessee State totals more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.
  • UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (35.2%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers allow.

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Wofford L 63-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Warren Wilson W 88-33 Kimmel Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina W 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/14/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/18/2023 North Carolina Central - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Greensboro - Kimmel Arena

