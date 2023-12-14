Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers and the Texas State Bobcats square off in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include Sun Belt squads.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at Winthrop Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Denver Pioneers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
