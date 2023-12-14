North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Stokes County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Plains Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.