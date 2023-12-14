Thursday's contest features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) clashing at Greensboro Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-56 victory for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Eagles enter this matchup following a 70-67 loss to Jacksonville on Monday.

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 72, North Carolina Central 56

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

Against the Western Carolina Catamounts on November 22, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 69-58 home victory.

North Carolina Central has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76) Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG% Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jada Tiggett: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 67.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (288th in college basketball). They have a -32 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

