When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Martin Necas light the lamp?

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220

Necas stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:36 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:39 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

