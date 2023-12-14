Will Jalen Chatfield Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chatfield stats and insights
- Chatfield has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
- Chatfield averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Chatfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.