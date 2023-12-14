The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 91 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 25 10 15 25 15 12 53.5% Seth Jarvis 28 10 10 20 8 16 46.2% Martin Necas 28 8 12 20 12 10 37.2% Teuvo Teravainen 28 11 8 19 11 12 49% Brady Skjei 28 5 13 18 10 13 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 92 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Red Wings are second in the NHL in scoring (106 goals, 3.8 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 41 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players