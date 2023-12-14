The Elon Phoenix (2-7) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Furman Paladins (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up 17.1 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Paladins allow (68.7).

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Elon is 2-0.

The Paladins score 5.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Phoenix give up (68.1).

When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

Elon has a 2-6 record when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

The Paladins are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow to opponents (39.6%).

The Phoenix shoot 35.5% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins allow.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG% Maraja Pass: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.2 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Elon Schedule