Thursday's contest features the Furman Paladins (6-5) and the Elon Phoenix (2-7) clashing at Timmons Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for Furman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 52-47 loss to UNC Greensboro in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Elon vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 65, Elon 64

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's signature win this season came against the Georgia State Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings. The Phoenix secured the 75-68 win on the road on November 23.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG% Maraja Pass: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix are being outscored by 16.5 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.6 points per game (344th in college basketball), and allow 68.1 per contest (250th in college basketball).

