North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dare County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Dare County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Dare County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Edenton, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
