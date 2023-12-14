North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chowan County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chowan County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Chowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Edenton, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
