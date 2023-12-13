The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) take on the Auburn Tigers (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • UNC Asheville is 5-3 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 41st.
  • The 84.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 17.6 more points than the Tigers give up (66.8).
  • When UNC Asheville scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville posted 79.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.
  • UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% when playing at home and 37.1% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) W 97-51 Kimmel Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina L 78-63 Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn - Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State - Tarlton Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.