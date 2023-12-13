How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) take on the Auburn Tigers (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.
UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville is 5-3 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 41st.
- The 84.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 17.6 more points than the Tigers give up (66.8).
- When UNC Asheville scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-3.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville posted 79.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.
- UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% when playing at home and 37.1% in road games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 97-51
|Kimmel Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/18/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Tarlton Complex
