North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Rockingham County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Magna Vista High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
