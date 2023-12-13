The Queens Royals (6-5) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have given up to their opponents (34%).
  • Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 53rd.
  • The Royals average 21 more points per game (82.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (61.3).
  • Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • Queens scores 100 points per game at home, and 67.2 away.
  • The Royals concede 73.8 points per game at home, and 84 away.
  • At home, Queens knocks down 13 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (25.9%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Carolina Christian W 134-69 Curry Arena
12/5/2023 @ Winthrop L 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/9/2023 Carolina University W 112-64 Curry Arena
12/13/2023 Appalachian State - Curry Arena
12/19/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/22/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

