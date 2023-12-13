How to Watch Queens vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (6-5) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have given up to their opponents (34%).
- Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34% from the field.
- The Royals are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 53rd.
- The Royals average 21 more points per game (82.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (61.3).
- Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Queens scores 100 points per game at home, and 67.2 away.
- The Royals concede 73.8 points per game at home, and 84 away.
- At home, Queens knocks down 13 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (25.9%).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Carolina Christian
|W 134-69
|Curry Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Winthrop
|L 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Carolina University
|W 112-64
|Curry Arena
|12/13/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
