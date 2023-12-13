North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Moore County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.