Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piedmont High School at Rocky River High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Mint Hill, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.